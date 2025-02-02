Angel Marquez News: Sent off in draw

Marquez was sent off in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Pachuca.

Marquez created a team-high four scoring chances but earned a straight red card after pulling the shirt of and hitting an opposing player in the second half of the match. He'll be ineligible for the next game against Tigres due to the suspension and could return for a subsequent clash with Puebla. Both Paulo Ramirez and Mateo Garcia came off the bench Saturday and are options to take Marquez's place in the lineup.