Angel Marquez News: Solid performance Saturday
Marquez registered two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 win over Puebla.
Marquez led his squad with 10 duels won and six crosses, showing courage despite having endured a difficult personal issue during the week. He also took a few corner kicks for the first time in four months. The all-around player returned to his usual midfield role following a one-match ban, before which he had scored twice in five appearances, while averaging 2.6 tackles and 2.0 crosses per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now