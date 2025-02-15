Angel Marquez News: Solid performance Saturday

Marquez registered two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-2 win over Puebla.

Marquez led his squad with 10 duels won and six crosses, showing courage despite having endured a difficult personal issue during the week. He also took a few corner kicks for the first time in four months. The all-around player returned to his usual midfield role following a one-match ban, before which he had scored twice in five appearances, while averaging 2.6 tackles and 2.0 crosses per game.