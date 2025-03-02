Angel Marquez News: Starting Sunday

Marquez (thigh) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus Atletico San Luis.

Marquez was only forced to miss one match due to the injury and regained full fitness in time for the weekend duel. He was in strong form before getting hurt, racking up two goals, seven shots, 16 fouls drawn, 14 crosses and 14 tackles over his last four games. His return to the lineup means that Paulo Ramirez will be back on the bench Sunday.