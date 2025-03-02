Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Angel Marquez headshot

Angel Marquez News: Starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2025 at 3:27pm

Marquez (thigh) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game versus Atletico San Luis.

Marquez was only forced to miss one match due to the injury and regained full fitness in time for the weekend duel. He was in strong form before getting hurt, racking up two goals, seven shots, 16 fouls drawn, 14 crosses and 14 tackles over his last four games. His return to the lineup means that Paulo Ramirez will be back on the bench Sunday.

Angel Marquez
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now