Angel Ortiz Injury: Returns to team training

Ortiz (shoulder) has returned to team training Monday and could be an option for Tuesday's clash against Girona, according to Zona Mixta.

Ortiz had been sidelined with an anterior subluxation of his right shoulder, making his return to the training pitch a faster recovery than initially anticipated. The right-back should compete with Hector Bellerin to regain his a starting role if he comes through Monday's session without any setbacks. The club will make a final call on his involvement ahead of Tuesday's fixture after assessing how he responds to his first day back on the pitch.