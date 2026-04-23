Angel Ortiz Injury: Ruled out Friday

Ortiz (shoulder) remains unavailable for Friday's clash against Real Madrid, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Gonzalo Tortosa of Elchiringuitotv.

Ortiz continues to work through his shoulder injury, with no return timeline provided ahead of the Real Madrid fixture. The right-back had previously shown encouraging signs in his recovery, but Friday's match will come too soon for him to feature. Hector Bellerin figures to continue covering at right-back in his absence until Ortiz is fully cleared to return.