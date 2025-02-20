Angel Ortiz Injury: Suffers ankle injury
Ortiz was forced off against Real Sociedad with an ankle injury that has been diagnosed as a post-traumatic grade II sprain of the external ligament in his right ankle, the club announced.
Ortiz will miss the upcoming matches with an ankle injury suffered against Real Sociedad. A return timeline remains uncertain as it will depend on his recovery. Youssouf Sabaly is expected to take on a larger role at right-back.
