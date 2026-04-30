Angel Ortiz Injury: Suffers new injury in training

Ortiz (hamstring) has been confirmed with a myofascial injury to the biceps femoris in his left thigh after withdrawing from Tuesday's team training session, ruling him out for the remainder of the season, according to the club.

Ortiz had only just returned to full team training after recovering from a shoulder injury suffered in March, making this latest setback a cruel end to what had been a difficult campaign for the right-back. Ortiz ends the season with 19 appearances (12 starts), contributing 40 tackles, 36 clearances and nine chances created before his year was cut short by a second significant injury. His return to the group will depend entirely on the evolution of the injury, with the club providing no specific timeline for his recovery.