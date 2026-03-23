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Angel Ortiz Injury: Suffers shoulder dislocation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Ortiz was forced off at halftime of Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Athletic Club due to suffering a shoulder dislocation, according to Mundo Betis.

Ortiz suffered a shoulder dislocation in Sunday's loss against the Basques and will now look to use the international break to get back on track for the early April fixtures. The right-back has mostly been a depth piece this season, stepping into the starting XI when Hector Bellerin was injured or when the veteran needed a breather, so even a potentially lengthy absence should not shake up the regular starting group.

Angel Ortiz
Betis
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