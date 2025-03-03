Angel Ortiz Injury: Trains Monday
Ortiz (ankle) is back on the training pitch, according to his club.
Ortiz is already back in training this week, making a quick turnaround after suffering his ankle injury aroudn two weeks ago. This is good news for the player, as it does give him a possibility of returning soon. He will still have to train with the group, although a return Sunday agaisnt Las Palmas isn't out of the picture.
