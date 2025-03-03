Fantasy Soccer
Angel Ortiz

Angel Ortiz Injury: Trains Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Ortiz (ankle) is back on the training pitch, according to his club.

Ortiz is already back in training this week, making a quick turnaround after suffering his ankle injury aroudn two weeks ago. This is good news for the player, as it does give him a possibility of returning soon. He will still have to train with the group, although a return Sunday agaisnt Las Palmas isn't out of the picture.

Angel Ortiz
Betis
More Stats & News
