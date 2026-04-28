Angel Ortiz Injury: Trains normally Tuesday

Ortiz (shoulder) has been training normally without any issues since last week and is on track for Sunday's clash against Real Oviedo, according to Zona Mixta.

Ortiz had been ruled out of Friday's clash against Real Madrid as he continued to work through the shoulder issue, but his clean training sessions over the past week are the clearest sign yet that he is ready to return. The right-back should push to make the squad against Oviedo, although Hector Bellerin should remain the starter in the back line for the final stretch of the season.