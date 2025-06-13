Angel Ortiz News: Signs contract extension

Ortiz has signed a contract extension with Real Betis until the end of the 2028/29 season, the club announced Friday.

Ortiz was limited to five appearances (four starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season, but he's considered one of the top youth prospects in the club. The departure of Youssouf Sabaly could open up more minutes for Ortiz for the 2025/26 campaign, though he's likely to remain in a backup role.