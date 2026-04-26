Angel Perez News: Assists second in 2-1 win

Perez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Mallorca.

Perez assisted Toni Martinez for the second Deportivo Alavez goal as his side won 2-1 against Mallorca. This is his second assist in the 11 games that he has played so far this year. Both of these assists have come in his last five matches, and he has started nine games in a row since joining the club at the end of January. He attempted 10 crosses for the second time this year, and also his third time in five matches, creating four chances.