Angel Perez News: Credited with assist in opener

Perez assisted once to go with six crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Athletic.

Perez was trying to create something on the right wing and his clever touch ended up being the assist that allowed Antonio Blanco to score. Perez has been delivering strong playmaking numbers of late. He has three assists and a goal over his last six Liga starts, a span in which he's also created 17 chances.