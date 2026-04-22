Angel Perez News: Eight crosses Tuesday

Perez registered one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Perez recorded eight crosses Tuesday, his fourth consecutive match with at least eight. He also tied a season-high with four chances created but was still unable to provide an assist. He's been productive since joining the starting XI on Feb. 23, recording one goal, one assist, 14 chances created and 58 crosses (17 accurate) across eight starts.