Angel Perez News: Registers most crosses
Perez registered eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.
Perez recorded the most crosses in the game and created two chances. He also picked up his first booking of the campaign. He has now created eight chances in the last four games and was rewarded with an assist last game.
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