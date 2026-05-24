Angel Rico News: Sent off in defeat
Rico was shown a red card as a substitute in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.
Rico barely made an impact in the title clash, replacing Rodrigo Lopez in the 85th minute and earning the red card in stoppage time. The young attacker is now banned for the first week of the next campaign, after which he'll likely return to a backup role, having yet to find consistency in his short career.
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