Angel Saavedra headshot

Angel Saavedra News: Assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Saavedra assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 win versus Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 26th minute.

Saavedra helped his side open the scoring, as he set up Alberto Herrera for a goal from the center of the box in the ninth minute of play. Saavedra continued with a tenacious effort, leading to a free kick won and contrastingly, a yellow card for a bad foul. Overall, his energy was critical in the victory, while he proved that he can be a difference-maker on the pitch.

Angel Saavedra
Mazatlán
