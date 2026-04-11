Angel Sepulveda Injury: Dealing with muscle discomfort

Sepulveda is not an option for Saturday's matchup against Tigres because of a muscular issue, according to the team.

Sepulveda will be forced to miss the week 14 game after scoring three goals and one assist over his last seven appearances (three starts). However, the forward hasn't been a consistent starter, featuring alongside Armando Gonzalez only when a two-man front line is used. Ricardo Marin might play a bigger role off the bench for as long as Sepulveda is inactive.