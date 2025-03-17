Angel Sepulveda News: Clinical in attack

Sepulveda scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Atlético San Luis.

Speulveda put in a great attacking shift for Cruz Azul as they easily handled San Luis 3-0 on Saturday. In 65 minutes played, the striker scored two goals from his only two shots of the match, was dispossessed just once, and won three of his four aerial duels. Sepulveda now has three goals in his past two starts, and will aim to continue his fine run of form after the international break against Chivas.