Angel Sepulveda headshot

Angel Sepulveda News: Limited impact vs. America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Sepulveda generated one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against América.

Sepulveda was unable to pose much of a threat in the final meters, as America's defensive line annulled him, though that wasn't surprising given that this was the third H2H meeting between these two sides over the last two weeks. Sepulveda is having an excellent campaign, though, and he should remain in the XI going forward even ahead of Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Angel Sepulveda
Cruz Azul
