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Angel Sepulveda News: Logs assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Sepulveda delivered an assist and had two shots (one on target) during Saturday's 3-2 win over Monterrey.

Sepulveda made his third start over the last four games and once again delivered, this time with an assist for Armando Gonzalez to open the scoring in the 18th minute. That's now three goals and an assist over the last six appearances for the forward, who's bouncing back after a very disappointing Apertura tournament.

Angel Sepulveda
Guadalajara
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