Angel Sepulveda News: Nets equalizer on Saturday

Sepulveda scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Cruz Azul.

Sepulveda replaced Jose Castillo Perez in the 54th minute and headed in the equalizer in the 81st minute assisted by Ricardo Marin. Sepulveda took just 13 touches and also made an interception. He has come off the bench in all Clausura games and this was his first goal contribution of the campaign.