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Angel Sepulveda News: On bench against Tigres

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Sepulveda (muscular) is among the substitutes for Saturday's visit to Tigres.

Sepulveda has recovered from the issue that left him out of the final four regular-season matches, so he's an option for the knockout rounds. The forward had gained momentum during his most recent appearances, posting three goals and one assist over his last seven games. He was in and out of the starting lineup throughout the campaign, but he's now set for more opportunities in the competition alongside Ricardo Marin, with Armando Gonzalez away for international duty.

Angel Sepulveda
Guadalajara
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