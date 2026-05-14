Angel Sepulveda News: Scores goal in draw

Sepulveda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Cruz Azul. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 11th minute.

Sepulveda headed a cross into the back of the net for his side to regain the lead in the 50th minute of the first semifinal game. He played the full match for the second consecutive time after returning from a muscular problem he dealt with in April. The goal was his first since March 18 and increased his Clausura total to four, which is tied for the second-highest figure among Chivas players. He may continue to feature as part of a two-man front line alongside Ricardo Marin while Armando Gonzalez (international duty) is unavailable.