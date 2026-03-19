Angel Sepulveda News: Scores off bench Wednesday
Sepulveda scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Leon.
Sepulveda replaced Fernando Gonzalez in the 78th minute and capitalized on a rebound to give the hosts a four-goal lead in the 90th of the match. The forward found the net for the third time this year, establishing himself as the squad's second-best scorer behind Armando Gonzalez. However, he dropped to a substitute role after two straight starts, as the team reverted to a lone striker system and it was Gonzalez who got the nod.
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