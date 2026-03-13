Angel Sepulveda News: Scores penalty against Atlas

Sepulveda scored one goal from his only shot on target and created three chances in Sunday's 2-1 win over Atlas.

Sepulveda was given his first start of the season and did not disappoint, winning the penalty that he later converted while also providing strong creative output. The 35-year-old has had a long career in Liga MX and initially struggled after moving to Chivas, but he now has two goals in his last three matches after scoring seven in 20 games with Cruz Azul during the Apertura. His next fixture will be against Santos Laguna, and after his recent form he could earn another start in what would be a favorable matchup as they currently sit last in the table.