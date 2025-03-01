Angel Sepulveda News: Takes four shots in draw

Sepulveda generated four shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 1-1 draw versus Mazatlan.

Sepulveda was rewarded for his recent efforts with a start as Giorgos Giakoumakis' partner up front, but it wasn't a great performance with his biggest chance hitting the post and the rest of his attempts going far from goal. Sepulveda's two goals are tied for the second-highest total on the squad in the Clausura campaign, but he has been much more productive in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where he has scored three goals and one assist over two games.