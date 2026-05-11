Angel Sepulveda News: Takes six shots but can't score
Sepulveda registered six shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Tigres UANL.
Even though Sepulveda led the way upfront for Chivas, he couldn't find the back of the net. The veteran striker should remain in a starting role throughout the Liguilla run due to the absence of Armando Gonzalez Alba, who's with the Mexico NT ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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