Angel Sepulveda News: Takes six shots but can't score

Sepulveda registered six shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Tigres UANL.

Even though Sepulveda led the way upfront for Chivas, he couldn't find the back of the net. The veteran striker should remain in a starting role throughout the Liguilla run due to the absence of Armando Gonzalez Alba, who's with the Mexico NT ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.