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Angel Sepulveda News: Takes six shots but can't score

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Sepulveda registered six shots (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Tigres UANL.

Even though Sepulveda led the way upfront for Chivas, he couldn't find the back of the net. The veteran striker should remain in a starting role throughout the Liguilla run due to the absence of Armando Gonzalez Alba, who's with the Mexico NT ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Angel Sepulveda
Guadalajara
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