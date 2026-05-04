Angel Sepulveda News: Two shots off bench in return

Sepulveda (hamstring) had two off-target shots after coming off the bench during Saturday's 3-1 loss against Tigres.

Sepulveda made his return after missing the previous four games due to an injury, coming off the bench just after the hour mark and looked a little bit rusty. The good news is that the forward didn't experience any physical setbacks and could even be back in the starting XI for next weekend's second leg with his team in serious need of additional firepower.