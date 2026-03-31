Angel Tadeo Estrada Meza Injury: Out with tibia fracture

Estrada is sidelined following surgery to repair a fractured right tibia that he suffered during Monday's training session, according to the club's medical report.

Estrada won't play for the remainder of the Clausura 2026 tournament as he could miss at least four months due to this issue. The midfielder made his only two appearances of the year in March, failing to make an impact in a central midfield role. Still, his absence limits the squad's depth, forcing them to rely even more on Fernando Beltran, Rodrigo Echeverria, Jose Rodriguez and Daniel Arcila.