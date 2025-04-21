Angelino News: Active on both ends in win

Angelino sent in five crosses (one accurate) and made five clearances and one interception during Saturday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Angelino was active as usual from the left flank, sending multiple crosses into the opposition's box, while also posting significant defensive numbers as he's been doing at a career-best rate. If the full-back can keep it up and at the same time starts appearing on the scoresheet with the frequency of his days in Germany, we will be talking about an elite two-way fantasy performer.