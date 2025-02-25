Angelino News: Goal in rout over Monza

Angelino scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 4-0 win versus Monza.

Angelino demonstrated against Monday that he is a defender who can get onto the scoresheet. He scored with his only attempt on target and had another effort blocked. In playmaking he placed four crosses (two accurate) and engaged in nine duels (winning four), and in defense executed a clearance, a tackle and an interception. He was subbed after 80 minutes. The Spaniard has now contributed to seven clean sheets, and in Serie A netted two and provided an assist. He has also scored and provided an assist in Europa League ties.