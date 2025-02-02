Fantasy Soccer
Angelino headshot

Angelino News: Scores with lone shot on goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Angelino scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.

Angelino entered the weekend's Roma-Napoli game without having logged a shot on goal in Serie A action since October. With his first shot on target in more than three months, the left-back also has a goal, something he is not expected to regularly record moving forward. In domestic-league games, Angelino had been scoreless since back when he was part of RB Leipzig.

