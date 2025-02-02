Angelino News: Scores with lone shot on goal

Angelino scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Napoli.

Angelino entered the weekend's Roma-Napoli game without having logged a shot on goal in Serie A action since October. With his first shot on target in more than three months, the left-back also has a goal, something he is not expected to regularly record moving forward. In domestic-league games, Angelino had been scoreless since back when he was part of RB Leipzig.