Angelo Fulgini News: Suspended via yellow cards
Fulgini is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Fulgini received his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions, resulting in a suspension for the Ligue 1 game against Marseille on March. 8. He hasn't started often in the recent games, therefore his absence shouldn't impact the starting squad.
