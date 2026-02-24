Angelo Stiller Injury: Injury not serious

Stiller (knee) could resume team training Wednesday after undergoing exams that revealed that the injury he suffered in Sunday's draw against Heidenheim wasn't serious, according to Kicker.

Stiller avoided any structural or ligament damage in Sunday's draw against Heidenheim and is already trending toward a return to full team training on Wednesday. Thursday's Europa League clash against Celtic may come a bit too soon, but he could be in the mix to be available for Sunday's matchup with Wolfsburg. That said, until he fully regains his spot in the starting XI, Chema stands as the most natural plug-and-play option in the middle of the park.