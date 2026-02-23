Angelo Stiller headshot

Angelo Stiller Injury: Suffers knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Stiller (knee) was forced off in the 78th minute of Sunday's 3-3 draw against Heidenheim due to injury and will need to be assessed, coach Sebastian Hoeness said to the media, according to Kicker. "The way he was tackled didn't look good. There was contact on the knee. I hope it's nothing serious. We'll have to wait and see and have the knee examined."

Stiller took a heavy challenge in the second half of Sunday's draw against Heidenheim and now heads for scans to determine the full extent of the knee injury he suffered. The club is holding its breath, hoping it's nothing serious, because he has been a locked-in presence in the middle of the park for Stuttgart. If he's forced to miss time, it would trigger a shake-up in the starting setup, with Chema the most likely candidate to step in and hold down the role until Stiller is back.

Angelo Stiller
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
