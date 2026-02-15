Angelo Stiller News: Assists as substitute
Stiller assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over 1. FC Köln.
Stiller replaced Chema in the 83rd minute and then set up Deniz Undav in the 92nd minute. Stiller also made a tackle and a clearance. He has featured in all 22 games, starting 18 times and has contributed to six goals this campaign.
