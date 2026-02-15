Angelo Stiller headshot

Angelo Stiller News: Assists as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Stiller assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over 1. FC Köln.

Stiller replaced Chema in the 83rd minute and then set up Deniz Undav in the 92nd minute. Stiller also made a tackle and a clearance. He has featured in all 22 games, starting 18 times and has contributed to six goals this campaign.

Angelo Stiller
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angelo Stiller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angelo Stiller See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023