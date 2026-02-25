Angelo Stiller headshot

Angelo Stiller News: Available Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Stiller (knee) trained with the team Wednesday and is available for Thursday's Europa League clash against Celtic Glasgow, coach Sebastian Hoeness said in the press conference. "Stiller trained without any issues and is available to play."

Stiller trained with the team Wednesday and is available for Thursday's Europa League clash against Celtic Glasgow after being forced off with a knee scare in the last match against Heidenheim. The midfielder is a locked-in starter when fully fit, and his availability provides a significant boost for the side.

Angelo Stiller
VfB Stuttgart
