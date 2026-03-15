Angelo Stiller headshot

Angelo Stiller News: Leader in multiple stats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Stiller crossed seven times (two accurate), created five chances, made three interceptions and four clearances during Sunday's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Stiller was held off the scoresheet but had a well rounded match as he led Stuttgart in crosses, chances created, interceptions and clearances. The midfielder has combined for nine chances created, 16 crosses and six interceptions over his last three league appearances but hasn't had a goal involvement in over a month.

Angelo Stiller
VfB Stuttgart
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