Angelo Stiller headshot

Angelo Stiller News: Makes three tackles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Stiller took an off target shot, created two chances and made three tackles during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Werder Bremen.

Stiller was held off the scoresheet while leading Stuttgart with his three tackles in the draw. The midfielder has a goal to go along with three shots, two chances created and seven tackles over his last three appearances.

Angelo Stiller
VfB Stuttgart
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