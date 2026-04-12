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Angelo Stiller News: Nets rare goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Stiller scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and crossing three times inaccurately during Sunday's 4-0 win over Hamburg.

Stiller opened the scoring in the 21st minute as Stuttgart rolled to a one sided victory. The goal was the first since October for the midfielder as he's combined for four shots, three chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances.

Angelo Stiller
VfB Stuttgart
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