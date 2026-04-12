Angelo Stiller News: Nets rare goal
Stiller scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal) and crossing three times inaccurately during Sunday's 4-0 win over Hamburg.
Stiller opened the scoring in the 21st minute as Stuttgart rolled to a one sided victory. The goal was the first since October for the midfielder as he's combined for four shots, three chances created and eight crosses over his last three appearances.
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