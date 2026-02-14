Angelo Stiller headshot

Angelo Stiller News: On bench against Koln

Written by RotoWire Staff

February 14, 2026

Stiller (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Koln.

Stiller is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against Koln after missing training time this week due to illness. The midfielder remains an important piece for the squad and could see minutes off the bench if needed. Chema starts in his place in midfield.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angelo Stiller
