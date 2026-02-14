Angelo Stiller News: On bench against Koln
Stiller (illness) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Koln.
Stiller is back on the bench for Saturday's clash against Koln after missing training time this week due to illness. The midfielder remains an important piece for the squad and could see minutes off the bench if needed. Chema starts in his place in midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angelo Stiller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Angelo Stiller See More