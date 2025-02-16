Angelo Stiller News: Records assist
Stiller assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Wolfsburg.
Stiller did not even need a month to log another assist, his latest giving him three across Stuttgart's last five games. The midfielder has already tied his assist tally from the 2023-24 Bundesliga, when he logged five in 31 appearances. This season, Stiller already has five assists but with 22 games.
