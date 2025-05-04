Angelo Stiller News: Registers most crosses
Stiller had five crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.
Stiller led the game in crosses, creating four chances while also contributing defensively with a clearance and a tackle. He's now up to 32 crosses and 18 chances created across the last five games, notching three assists in that span.
