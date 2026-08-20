Angus Gunn News: Allows one in loss
Gunn allowed a goal while making six saves during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to LA Galaxy.
Gunn allowed the lone goal of the match in the 79th minute as the Earthquakes dropped all three points Wednesday. The keeper has allowed eight goals while combining for 17 saves over his last three starts. Gunn and company take on Minnesota at home Saturday.
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