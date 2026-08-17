Angus Gunn News: Concedes three
Gunn registered four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus St. Louis City SC.
Gunn dealt with a lot of critical situations, registering four saves and preventing the scoreline from becoming a lot worse. He has now recorded 12 saves and three clearances in four games, but is yet to register a clean sheet. Next, he takes on Los Angeles Galaxy, who have not won any of their last six games.
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