Angus Gunn headshot

Angus Gunn News: Should start for Scotland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Gunn is expected to be the starting goalkeeper for Scotland in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Gunn has the most experience of the three goalkeepers in the Scottish squad, so it makes sense for him to get the nod over Liam Kelly and Craig Gordon. Gunn barely played for Nottingham Forest in the 2025/26 season, but his condition of being a Premier League veteran is enough to make him the Scots' first-choice shot-stopper.

Angus Gunn
Nottingham Forest
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