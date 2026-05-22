Anibal Godoy Injury: Absent before break

Godoy is out for the time being with a lower-body injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Godoy is a new addition to San Diego's report this matchday with a lower-body injury, and the veteran defensive midfielder's absence is a meaningful development for a club that has been dealing with significant depth issues all season. He's been an important organizational presence in their midfield, and his absence this weekend affects how San Diego defends. With the regular starter absent, expect Pedro Soma to start in his place. This will be something to monitor heading into the World Cup.