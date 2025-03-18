Fantasy Soccer
Anibal Godoy headshot

Anibal Godoy Injury: Called up by Panama

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Godoy has been called up by the Panama national team and is out for Sunday's match against Austin.

Godoy is serving with Panama as they start their Nations League campaign, taking him away from his club. This will be a tough loss as he is a regular starter, with Onni Valakari as a possible replacement. He will hope to return to the club for their next contest against LAFC on March 29.

Anibal Godoy
San Diego FC
