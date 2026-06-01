Anibal Godoy Injury: Sidelined as precaution

Godoy (lower body) is not dealing with any serious injury after missing Panama's friendly game against Brazil due to a precautionary decision, COS Panama reports.

Godoy is close to recovering from a minor issue, but Panama's coaching staff may want to be careful with the veteran's fitness ahead of their World Cup participation. He's expected to be ready to start in the opening match against Ghana, potentially featuring alongside Cristian Martinez in central midfield to provide cover for the more likely absence of Adalberto Carrasquilla (groin).